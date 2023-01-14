Soup Recipes That Are On The Table In 30-Minutes Or Less

Cameron Beall
·6 min read

Quick dinners don't mean you have to sacrifice when it comes to flavor.

Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray
While it can be exciting to try new recipes to impress your family or dinner guests, sometimes you just need a comforting and delicious dish that can be ready in half an hour. And while we love the slow-cooker for doing the hard work for us when we have a busy schedule, that often requires planning ahead. Enter: 30-minute soups and stews. These are the recipes that can be thrown together quickly when you come home hungry after a long day. These dishes require little to no prep, and are mostly one-pot meals—which means little clean up time. From quick chilis and tortelloni stews to hearty veggie and comforting chicken noodle soup, we have an array of soups and stews that will have a home-cooked meal ready in under 30 minutes.

Chicken-and-Prosciutto Tortelloni Soup

Alison Miksch
With only five ingredients, including your favorite flavor tortelloni, and a handful of spices, this delicious and filling soup comes together in just 20 minutes.

Broccoli-Cheddar Soup

Southern Living
Take it back to your childhood days with this creamy and cheesy veggie soup. Go the extra mile and serve it up in a bread bowl or topped with crispy croutons.

Busy Day Soup

Micah A. Leal
No time? No problem. When it's been a long day and dinner is the last thing you want to think about, this soup is a go-to. Just brown the meat then add everything else to the pot and boil.

Rotisserie Chicken Noodle Soup

<p>Photography and Styling: Caitlin Bensel</p>

Chicken noodle soup just got a whole lot easier, but is still just as good for the soul. Double your batch and it's the perfect dish to keep on hand in the freezer.

Smoky White Bean Soup

Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Mary-Claire Britton;
Comforting bean soups don't always have to involve hours of pre-soaking. This one only takes 25 minutes and starts with everyone's favorite ingredient: bacon.

Creamy Asparagus Soup

Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley
The flavors of this soup are just as beautiful as its color. And while it looks impressive, you'll have it on the table in under 30 minutes.

30-Minute Chili

Southern Living
A good pot of chili doesn't have to take all afternoon. This weeknight dish relies on one pot, a few staple canned goods, and ground beef.

Summer Brunswick Stew Recipe

Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck
This lightened-up take on the classic Brunswick Stew allows the flavorful ingredients to really shine. Keep in mind, the type of barbecue sauce you opt for can give the dish a sweetness or tang.

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
This spin on a classic chicken noodle soup is an easy pick when you're looking for a little extra comfort.

Super Quick Chili

Beth Dreiling Hontzas
This speedy chili is practically made for game days when you need a quick dish to add to the tailgate or watch party. Bread bowl or not, it's sure to be a crowd favorite.

Cheesy Lasagna Soup

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
Don't have time to pull together a whole lasagna casserole? We've got you covered. This just-as-tasty soup will be ready in under 30 minutes and is a crowd favorite for all ages.

Broccoli-Spinach Soup with Parmesan Croutons

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling; Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall
This creamy and vibrant soup makes you rethink the definition of vegetable soup. Top it off with extra roasted veggies and crunchy croutons for added taste and texture.

Instant Pot Black-eyed Pea Soup

Photography: Alison Miksch, Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland, Food Styling: Melissa Gray
Black-eyed peas aren't just for New Year's Day. Serve this smoky dish for dinner or lunch with a skillet of fresh cornbread or biscuits.

Cheeseburger Soup

Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Rishon Hanners, Prop Stylist Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland
Don't feel like firing up the grill but craving a burger? This rich soup is a cinch to pull together and makes for a kid-friendly weeknight dinner.

Charleston Oyster Soup

Photography: Victor Protasio, Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck, Food Styling: Erin Merhar
Ready in only 15 minutes, this dish brings the flavors of the lowcountry to your table wherever you might be. For a more substantial meal, serve it over a bed of fluffy rice.

Ground Beef Vegetable Soup with Gnocchi

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Maggie Ruggiero
Veggie lovers, you're in for a treat. Toss in whatever is in the back of your fridge alongside store-bought gnocchi.

Southwest Pork Stew

Alison Miksch; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller
Pick up pulled or shredded pork from your favorite BBQ joint to make this stew a true winner. Ready in just 20 minutes, it's the ideal cozy and hearty meal that the whole family will love.

Corned Beef and Cabbage Soup Recipe

Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox
Delicious with fresh veggies or leftover produce. For extra tender vegetables, pre-boil before adding them to the flavorful broth.

Sweet-and-Spicy Corn Soup

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
This lean version of corn chowder uses greek yogurt in lieu of heavy cream to allow the sweetness of the fresh corn to really shine. Though you can make it any time of year, it's best served in the summer when corn is at its peak.

Sriracha Chicken Noodle Soup

Southern Living
We're taking microwaved ramen noodles up a notch with some heat and a few added ingredients. This simple and delicious dish might just become your new go-to quick dinner.

Green Chile-Chicken Soup

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
If you like chicken enchiladas, you'll be head over heels for this satisfying dish. With creamy white beans, a slight kick from poblano chilis, and a trusty rotisserie chicken—it checks all the boxes.

Chilled Cucumber Soup

Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis
With only 10 minutes of active time, this bright soup is easy to make ahead and will keep in the fridge ready to enjoy on a busy summer afternoon.

White Lightning Chicken Chili

Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Becky Hargett
Need we say more? White chicken chili ready in 30 minutes makes for a family favorite meal. The only thing that could make it better is a slice of cornbread to sop up all the goodness.

Vegetable Soup with Basil Pesto

Hector Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham
This dish is filled with good-for-you veggies and fan-favorite bow tie pasta. Finish it off with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice to highlight the herbs.

Comforting 3-Ingredient, 10-Minute Soup

<p>Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox</p>

Everyone ones loves a clean-out-the-fridge (and pantry) dish and this one-pot, no prep soup is just that. Use whatever pasta, broth, and greens you have on hand then season as you desire.

