Soup Sunday held in Rogers to raise money for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Family

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 1,000 people gathered at the Rogers Convention Center on Feb. 18 for the 23rd “Soup Sunday” and it was all for a good cause.

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families brought together local chefs and restaurants for a soup cook-off.

The money raised from ticket sales went towards the non-profit organization that believes there’s a need for “an independent force to provide information and education to parents about our state’s policies towards children and families,” according to its website.

Clint Schaff, the chairman of “Soup Sunday” said, “We are new parents ourselves, we have a two-year-old here. And we have a great life here in northwest Arkansas and we just want to make sure every child in Arkansas has the chance to thrive.”

He and his wife Jessica say they want to make sure every child has the best opportunity for a successful life.

