"Sour Grapes" wine fraud con man deported to Indonesia

This undated photo provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows Indonesian citizen Rudy Kurniawan. Kurniawan, who bilked wine collectors out of millions by selling cheaper hooch he relabeled in his kitchen has been deported to his native Indonesia. U.S. immigration officials say Kurniawan was deported last week from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Tangerang City. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT JABLON
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A one-time California man who bilked wine collectors out of millions by selling cheaper booze he rebottled in his kitchen has been deported to his native Indonesia, U.S. immigration officials said Tuesday.

Rudy Kurniawan, 44, was deported last week on a commercial flight from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to Jakarta, according to a statement from U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement.

“He is a public safety threat because of his aggravated felony conviction," the statement said.

Kurniawan came to the United States on a student visa in the 1990s. He unsuccessfully sought political asylum and was ordered to voluntarily leave the country in 2003 but stayed on illegally, authorities said.

Kurniawan, whose family gained wealth operating a beer distributorship in Indonesia, was convicted of mail and wire fraud in 2013 in a New York federal court and spent seven years in prison. He was deported after being released from prison into immigration custody last November.

In a public black eye for the wine industry, prosecutors at Kurniawan's New York trial said he made millions of dollars from 2004 to 2012 by putting less-expensive Napa and Burgundy wines into counterfeit bottles at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Arcadia.

The scheme was recounted in the 2016 Netflix documentary, “Sour Grapes,” and in a March episode of ABC’s “The Con."

Kurniawan's trial featured testimony from billionaire yachtsman, entrepreneur and wine investor William Koch, who said he was conned and cheated by Kurniawan into paying $2.1 million for 219 fake bottles of wine.

A wine expert testified that 19,000 counterfeit wine bottle labels representing 27 of the world's best wines were collected from Kurniawan's property.

An FBI raid on the home in 2012 also turned up hundreds of bottles, corks and stamps.

Kurniawan built a reputation as a buyer and seller of rare wines and netted tens of millions of dollars at wine auctions. Other collectors dubbed him “Dr. Conti” for his love of a Burgundy wine, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti.

In one auction in 2006, Kurniawan sold $24.7 million of wine, a record for a single consignee.

However, the scheme began to unravel after several consignments he submitted for auction were found to be fake. In 2007, Christie's auction house in Los Angeles pulled a consignment of what was supposed to be magnums of 1982 Château Le Pin after the company said the bottles were fake.

In 2008, 22 lots of Domaine Ponsot wine valued at more than $600,000 were pulled from a sale amid questions about their authenticity.

One bottle of Domaine Ponsot that Kurniawan attempted to sell at auction in 2008 was passed off as having been made in 1929, even though the winemaker didn’t begin estate bottling until 1934. Others were billed as having been bottled at a specific vineyard between 1945 and 1971, even though Domaine Ponsot said it didn’t start using that vineyard until 1982.

Kurniawan also once consigned to an auction more magnums of a 1947 Château Lafleur than were actually produced, prosecutors said.

In all, Kurniawan may have sold as many as 12,000 bottles of counterfeit wine, many of which may still remain in collections.

Prosecutors said money from the fraud funded a lavish lifestyle in suburban Los Angeles that included a Lamborghini and other luxury cars, designer clothing and fine food and drinks. The government seized his assets.

At his sentencing, Kurniawan was ordered to pay $28.4 million in restitution to seven victims and to forfeit $20 million in property.

Recommended Stories

  • Football Player Stops Suspect Months Before Same Man is Arrested for Invading Elderly Asian Home

    A football player from Concord, California is being praised for stopping a suspect involved in two separate incidents, a car break-in and an elderly home invasion. The suspect, Roman Banks, broke into the home of a senior Chinese couple, 81 and 87, on Campbell Street in Visitacion Valley in February, according to ABC7 News. The Oregon State linebacker, Semisi Saluni, apprehended Banks months earlier in an attempted car break-in.

  • Man who shot, killed elephant seal in California sentenced to prison

    Jordan Gerbich, who used to live in California, shot the elephant seal with a handgun on a beach there in 2019.

  • Missing Hiker Found After Authorities Asked Hikers for Help Identifying His Location in Photo Sent to Friend

    Rene Compean texted a friend Monday that he was lost and that his phone was dying before he went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains

  • Asian Woman Punched in the Face in Chinese Store For Asking Man to Wear Mask in NYC

    An Asian woman received three blows to her face after asking a man to wear a mask in a New York grocery store. The victim, 39, asked Carlos Mackey, 35, to put on a mask as a precaution against COVID-19. In response, Mackey allegedly told her, “Only people that are real Americans are Native Americans, everyone else is an immigrant including Black people.”

  • NYPD Releases Man Who Threatened to Stab Undercover Asian Officer's Face Without Bail

    A man has been charged with a hate crime in New York after threatening an undercover Asian police officer and telling him to “go back to China.” Juvian Rodriguez, 35, allegedly told the officer in plain clothes to "go back to China before you end up in the (expletive) graveyard.” 35YO Juvian Rodriguez arrested inside Penn Station after he allegedly threatened to stab undercover Asian cop (part of @NYPDHateCrimes) in the face.

  • Viral Video Shows Man With Swastika Tattoo Punching Asian Man at White Lives Matter Rally

    An alleged white supremacist with a swastika tattoo has been charged with fighting in public after punching an Asian man at a White Lives Matter rally in Huntington Beach, California. What happened: The incident began on Sunday when the Asian man, identified as Santa Ana resident Triet Tran, 36, approached Andrew Nilsen, 38, a resident of Huntington Beach, according to Raw Story. “I want to understand why you hate me so much,” Tran told Nilsen, as shown in the video posted by producer and live streamer Andrew Kimmel on Twitter.

  • TikTok User Confronts Man Allegedly Tearing Down Anti-Asian Hate Flyers in Mountain View

    A TikTok user confronted a man who was allegedly tearing down flyers advertising a protest against Asian violence in Mountain View, California. The user, who goes by Rayah Sunshine, can be seen approaching the older white man in a video she uploaded on Monday.

  • 'Why Did You Kill Me?': New Netflix documentary tracks how a mom, teen used MySpace to try to catch killer

    If you’re a fan of the MTV Catfish series, a new Netflix documentary titled Why Did You Kill Me? (releasing on April 14) tells the ultimate catfishing story about a mother who used MySpace to try to find the person who killed her daughter, Crystal Theobald. The documentary starts with images of Microsoft Windows XP computer booting up and the MySpace site launching on web browser, with a banner to watch a Brooke Hogan music video. So it very quickly takes you back to the MySpace era of the internet, while you try to wrap your head around a family trying to catch a killer on a social networking platform.

  • Suspects arrested in murder of long-missing California college student Kristin Smart

    Police arrested a longtime suspect on Tuesday for the murder of Kristin Smart, a 19-year-old college freshman who went missing from her California university 25 years ago, but said her body had not yet been found. Smart was last seen walking to her dormitory on the campus of California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, 150 miles (240 km) northwest of Los Angeles, in 1996. Paul Flores, a classmate of Smart and long the main suspect in her disappearance, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning in the Los Angeles suburb of San Pedro and charged with murder, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson told an afternoon news conference.

  • Good Samaritans Step In to Save Asian Woman From Being Shoved on the Train Tracks TWICE in NYC

    Good Samaritans saved an Asian woman from being shoved onto the subway tracks twice in New York last week. The incidents, which involved the same suspect, occurred at the G train station on Metropolitan Avenue after 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Several Good Samaritans were present and stopped the attack.

  • Analysis: Iran's powerful Guard faces scrutiny after attacks

    The recent sabotage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility is just the latest setback for the country's Revolutionary Guard, though the paramilitary force is rarely publicly criticized due to its power. Its forces failed to stop both an earlier attack at Iran's Natanz facility and the assassination of a top scientist who started a military nuclear program decades earlier. Then on Sunday, the nuclear facility, of which the Guard is the chief protector, experienced a blackout that damaged some of its centrifuges.

  • Widow Confesses That Her Husband Was Responsible for 2002 Murder of Mother and 4-Year-Old Son

    Authorities announced that an Arkansas widow has confessed that her late husband was responsible for the 2002 murder of a woman and her 4-year-old son.

  • Why Tomorrow Will Be a Day of Reckoning for the Stock Market

    Tuesday was a generally upbeat day on Wall Street, although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) failed to keep up with its broader index peers. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) hit new all-time highs, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) made more progress toward getting back to its high-water mark. Investors have waited to see confirmation of those gains in earnings, and on Wednesday, they'll get their first helping of first-quarter earnings releases from major banking institutions.

  • NASA now knows what went wrong with its Mars helicopter

    All eyes were on Mars this past weekend when NASA had scheduled the first flight of its Ingenuity helicopter. It was supposed to be a monumental moment for NASA, the scientific community, and humanity as a whole, but it ended with a whimper as NASA had to delay the test flight due to some messed up data it received from the tiny aircraft. It wasn't immediately clear what the problem was, and that was perhaps the most worrisome aspect of the delay, but it now looks like NASA has figured things out and will be able to fix the helicopter without much trouble. NASA originally noticed a problem when they switch the helicopter over from a pre-flight mode to flight mode, which is essentially telling the helicopter that it's about to fly. In doing this, the helicopter returned a worrisome alert its engineers have been working to figure out what might have caused the red flag ever since. In a new update, NASA says that it has things pretty much figured out and will be able to correct the error with a simple software update. That's the good news, but there is also some bad news. As you can probably imagine, the software that runs an autonomous aircraft built to fly on another planet is, well, pretty complicated. NASA says that it can build the update easily, but sending it to Mars and going through all of the vital checks will take some time. While the development of the new software change is straightforward, the process of validating it and completing its uplink to Ingenuity will take some time. A detailed timeline for rescheduling the high-speed spin-up test and first flight is still in process. The process of updating Ingenuity’s flight control software will follow established processes for validation with careful and deliberate steps to move the new software through the rover to the base station and then to the helicopter. The good thing about all of this is that the helicopter has a friend alongside it as it gets its new smarts. The Perseverance rover, which is hanging out in the area where it dropped the chopper off, acts as a base station that will receive the software update and then push that new program to the helicopter itself. It's a slick little process that NASA believes will work well, and we'll get to see it in action for the first time. Once the software is built, the update will be sent to the helicopter, at which point a number of other system checks have to be performed. Once booted up on the new software, the helicopter will need to spend several Martian days just chilling out before it can even begin its flight test. That means the tentative "no earlier than" date of this coming Thursday is out the window, and it may be a week or even several weeks before NASA feels comfortable taking the helicopter for a spin.

  • Huge gatherings at India's Hindu festival as virus surges

    The Kumbh Mela, or pitcher festival, is one of the most sacred pilgrimages in Hinduism. The Kumbh Mela, which runs through April, comes during India's worst surge in new infections since the pandemic began, with a seven-day rolling average of more than 130,000 new cases per day. Critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party say the festival has been allowed at a time when infections are skyrocketing because the government isn't willing to anger Hindus, who are the party's biggest supporters.

  • Fake Tampa immigration attorney sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison

    TAMPA - After living in the shadows for 20 years, Guatemalan immigrant Silvia Águila thought that she would finally be able to get a work permit and a residence for herself and her Mexican husband. Águila had entrusted her case to Elvis Harold Reyes, who said he was an immigration lawyer and would have no problem solving the legal status problem and that she should have no fear of deportation. ...

  • 6-Year-Old Girl Skating Prodigy Goes Viral On Twitter

    "12ft bowl in her party dress!"

  • ArcLight Hollywood Lost Supremacy Even Before the Pandemic Shut It Down for Good

    The demise of ArcLight Cinemas and its flagship Hollywood location has been met with mourning by dozens of filmmakers that had flocked to the Cinerama Dome for decades. But even before the pandemic that shuttered the premium theater chain permanently, there were already signs that the Arclight Hollywood’s reign as Los Angeles’ top theater was coming to an end. Analysts and distribution execs tell TheWrap that over the past three years, Arclight Hollywood was seeing stiffer competition from nearby cinemas in the L.A. basin, most notably the AMC Century City theater located seven miles southwest. And while the ArcLight Hollywood benefited for years with exclusive dibs on Oscar contenders along with one or two prime screens in New York City, many specialty film distributors are considering moving away from the four-screen, Los Angeles/New York platform release strategy now that the pandemic has hastened the shortening of the theatrical window. “Pacific Theaters probably saw the writing on the wall and realized there was no way for them to quickly get back to the model they relied on with ArcLight,” Exhibitor Relations analyst Jeff Bock told TheWrap. “They threw in the towel rather than try to brave what was always going to...Read original story ArcLight Hollywood Lost Supremacy Even Before the Pandemic Shut It Down for Good At TheWrap

  • CG: TEX@TBR - 4/13/21

    Condensed Game: Nick Solak ripped a bases-clearing double and Charlie Culberson belted a two-run home run in the Rangers' 8-3 win

  • Fired City Manager Defends His Call for Due Process for Brooklyn Center Cop

    The now former city manager of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, who was fired Monday after suggesting that an officer who shot and killed a young black man during a traffic stop deserves due process, says he was not calling for a drawn-out investigation before deciding whether or not to fire the officer, but simply for the city to “take enough time to consider the facts.” Curt Boganey, who’s worked for the city of Brooklyn Center since 2003 – including 15 years as city manager – said the process of terminating an officer “fundamentally requires fairness.” “What I was simply saying is that everyone is entitled to an examination of the facts before making a determination,” Boganey said in a brief telephone interview with National Review on Tuesday morning. “Sometimes that can be in a relatively short order.” “I wasn’t even arguing that the information that we have is insufficient,” he said. “I was just simply saying that every officer is entitled to due process.” During an emergency meeting Monday, the Brooklyn Center City Council voted to remove Boganey from his job and turn authority over the police department to Mayor Mike Elliott. The council’s decision came after a press conference – attended by not only the press but by community activists – about the death of Daunte Wright, 20. Officer Kim Potter, a 26-year Brooklyn Center police veteran, shot Wright during a traffic stop as Wright attempted to flee in his car. Body camera footage released Monday shows Potter yelling “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before shooting Wright with her handgun. “Holy sh**, I shot him,” she said. Potter, 48, was suspended while the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigates the shooting. She submitted her resignation on Tuesday. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who also called for due process for Potter, also has stepped down. During Monday’s press conference, Elliott supported firing Potter. “Let me be very clear, my position is that we cannot afford to make mistakes that lead to the loss of life of other people in our profession,” Elliott said. “And so, I do fully support releasing the officer of her duties.” But when Boganey took the podium and was confronted by activists calling for Potter to be fired, he disappointed them. “All employees working for the city of Brooklyn City are entitled to due process,” he said, as is Potter. “Folks that were in the room, they were asking me to make a judgement at the moment,” Boganey told National Review. “In my mind, that would not have been appropriate, because even with the facts that we have, we don’t have all the facts.” Boganey said he wasn’t talking about contractual obligations related to the police department’s collective bargaining agreement. He was simply calling for weighing all the evidence. “We have to take enough time to consider the facts before making a decision,” Boganey said. “We want to take enough time to gather as much relevant information as we can before making a decision.” According to the Star Tribune, at least one city council member voted to oust Boganey from the job he’s held since 2006 not because he had done a bad job, or because he’d done anything wrong, but “because she feared for her property and retaliation by protestors if she had voted to keep him.” “He was doing a great job. I respect him dearly,” Council Member Kris Lawrence-Anderson said, according to the Star Tribune. “I didn’t want repercussions at a personal level.” Boganey declined to comment about his termination. Ron Meuser Jr., a Minnesota-based lawyer who specializes in representing police officers in civil cases involving workers compensation and disability, said discipline for Potter – if she hadn’t resigned – would have been guided by the police department’s collective bargaining agreement. He said the mayor’s comments at the press conference, supporting Potter’s firing, could have been a liability for the city. “It’s clear that the mayor was, at least in my opinion, simply trying to placate the mob,” he said. After the shooting, demonstrators took the streets of Brooklyn Center and nearby Minneapolis, and vandalized and looted several businesses. Demonstrators clashed again with police on Monday night, leading to about 40 arrests, according to the Star Tribune.