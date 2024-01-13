It’s official: Alabama tags UW’s Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban

After rumors began flying early Friday, Alabama has made it official: University of Washington’s Kalen DeBoer will be their next head football coach.

The school made the announcement shortly after 4 p.m., tagging DeBoer as the successor to Nick Saban.

“We are excited to welcome Kalen and Nicole DeBoer, and their daughters, Alexis and Avery, to The University of Alabama,” Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne said in a news release. “Coach DeBoer has proven he is a winner and has done an incredible job as a head coach at each of his stops.”

“One of the things I told our team the other day is we are going to get someone who is not only a great coach with the Xs and Os, but also someone who cares about his players and someone I’d want my sons to play for, just like I would have wanted them to play for Coach Saban,” he continued. “He is ready to get to work, and we look forward to him leading the Alabama Crimson Tide football program for years to come.”

DeBoer, 49, is a former NAIA coach who led Washington to the national championship game in just his second season.

DeBoer replaces Saban, who announced his retirement Wednesday after leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships in 17 seasons.