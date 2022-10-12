Man shot, killed in Penn Hills

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Penn Hills.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and emergency medical services units were called to the area of Frankstown Road and Graham Boulevard at 3:20 p.m.

Allegheny County police said responding units found a man who was shot multiple times in the 9000 block of Frankstown Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

