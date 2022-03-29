Source: Boston Police uniforms stolen from a police supply store in Weymouth

Local law enforcement is being asked to “remain vigilant” after several pieces of Boston Police uniforms were apparently stolen from a police and fire supply store in Weymouth.

A source tells Boston 25, the stolen apparel includes at least four Boston Police Department dress coats, one leather Boston Police jacket, and a pair of pants.

The uniforms were taken during a break-in on Monday at around 10 a.m at Andrea’s Police and Fire Uniform & Supply on Washington Street in Weymouth.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

