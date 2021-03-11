Source: Chief was stealing drugs

Lynanne Vucovich, Norwalk Reflector, Ohio
·1 min read

Mar. 11—NEW LONDON — A police chief who committed suicide in November was allegedly stealing drugs from a dropbox at the police department that residents use to dispose of unwanted drugs.

New London Police Chief Michael Marko, 67, took his own life on Nov. 20, a day after he was put on administrative leave pending an investigation. A reliable source told the Reflector that Marko overdosed shortly after being relieved of duty and was resuscitated using Narcan.

A family member went outside to meet a rescue squad and when he was alone still inside the house Marko shot and killed himself, the source said.

The Reflector made a public records request to the Huron County Prosecutor's office for a report of the investigation, which was finished recently and resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old woman. Christene Durfey, 38, of New London, was indicted last week by a Huron County grand jury and charged with tampering with evidence.

As of Wednesday evening the prosecutor's office had not responded to the records request. Huron County Sheriff Todd Corbin declined comment about the investigation.

Durfey was arrested March 3 on a secret indictment. She is being held at the Huron County Jail.

Marko had been chief since 2009. He was a former U.S. Marine and previously retired from the Cleveland Heights Police Department.

