Source: New evidence about gun led to dropping of charges against Baldwin

Apr. 20—Criminal charges filed against Alec Baldwin in connection with the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust will be dropped for now — a shocking development in a strange and tragic case that has twisted several times since it began.

The involuntary manslaughter charge against the famed actor and producer will be dismissed "without prejudice," meaning it could be refiled in the future.

Late Thursday, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis confirmed the decision to the Los Angeles Times.

"We cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form," they told the Times. "We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation. This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled."

The decision was welcomed by Baldwin's camp, which had battled with prosecutors throughout the case and had long contended he did not pull the trigger of the revolver that fired the round that fatally wounded Hutchins.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Baldwin's attorney's Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro wrote in an emailed statement.

No official documents had been filed as of late Thursday, but a source close to the case, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The New Mexican the dismissal is related to "new evidence ... which brings into questions the prosecution's case."

The new evidence, the source said, centers on the revolver that discharged a live round while Baldwin was holding it, striking Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. The weapon had at some point been fitted with a new hammer, calling into question previous conclusions from the FBI crime lab that the weapon could not have fired without the trigger being pulled, the source added.

David Houliston, an attorney who represents Seth Kenney, the owner of the prop company that supplied guns and ammunition for the Rust set, said in a phone interview his client didn't make any modifications to the weapon.

"It came to him from the distributor just days before he sent it to the set ... and was completely unadulterated by Kenney and his company," Houliston said. "It was not altered, touched, modified or tampered with at all."

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, whose department headed the investigation into the shooting, declined to comment Thursday.

The case against Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed — who faces the same fourth-degree felony charge Baldwin was charged with — will proceed as scheduled with a two-week preliminary hearing slated to begin next month, the source said. A status conference is scheduled for Friday in both cases.

In a statement, attorneys for Gutierrez-Reed praised moves in the case, crediting new special prosecutor Morrissey, one of two attorneys named to pursue the case when the first special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, stepped down last month after Baldwin's attorneys filed a motion contending her role conflicted with her position as a state legislator.

"The new special prosecutor has taken a very diligent and thorough approach to the entire investigation, which we welcome and have always welcomed," Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion said. "They are seeking the truth and we are also. The truth about what happened will come and the questions that we have long sought answers for will be answered. We fully expect at the end of this process that Hannah will also be exonerated."

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, who stepped off the case last month after District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer ruled she could not serve as co-counsel, did not directly respond to an inquiry about the case in an email.

"I'm no longer on the case," she wrote. "Thanks."

Heather Brewer, the spokeswoman hired by the First Judicial District Attorney's Office to handle media for the case, which has attracted worldwide media attention, distributed an email Thursday afternoon providing new contact information — Morrissey's — for inquires.

Morrissey did not respond to a request for comment.

Defense attorneys have claimed the fatal shooting was an accident caused by the inadvertent intermingling of live ammunition and dummy rounds on set. After an investigation that took more than a year to complete, the District Attorney's Office filed charges earlier this winter, initially with an enhancement that could have added five years to an 18-month sentence.

Baldwin's attorneys said the enhancement couldn't be applied because the law authorizing it was passed after the October 2021 shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch south of Santa Fe.

Though the case had zig-zagged for months, with blizzards of motions and filings, a preliminary hearing for Baldwin expected to last two weeks had been set for May. Earlier this month, state District Judge Bryan Biedscheid granted a motion to seal the settlement agreement and related hearings in a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Hutchins' husband.