Source: Harmony Montgomery case moving to homicide investigation

Aug. 11—Law enforcement officials are expected to announce Thursday the search for Harmony Montgomery is shifting to a homicide investigation, a source close to the investigation confirmed.

The Attorney General's Office has scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon to announce a "significant" update in the investigation into the disappearance of the little girl, last seen in late 2019 when she was 5.

Attorney General John M. Formella, Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg and U.S. Marshal Enoch F. Willard are expected to take part in the news conference, scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Incident Planning and Operations Center Media Room in Concord.

Harmony was not reported missing until the fall of 2021. The search for the girl has consumed New Hampshire after police announced she was missing in December 2021, when her mother complained to authorities about her disappearance.

Authorities have said they can trace her last known whereabouts to November or December 2019. She was 5 at the time of her disappearance and living with her father, stepmother and two step-siblings.

A source with knowledge of the situation told the Union Leader that officials will announce Thursday that Harmony's case now will be considered a homicide investigation.

In January, Adam Montgomery was charged with assault for allegedly giving Harmony a black eye in 2019. He had been granted custody of Harmony by a Massachusetts court, according to an affidavit in the case, as Harmony's mother struggled with a substance-abuse disorder.

Kayla Montgomery, Harmony's stepmother, was charged with fraud for collecting food stamps in Harmony's name until June 2021. She also faces perjury charges in connection to statements she made to the grand jury.

Indictments issued against Adam Montgomery on June 20 include two armed career criminal charges, two charges for theft, two for felon in possession of a firearm and two for receiving stolen property. All involve a rifle and shotgun stolen in Manchester in September or October 2019.

Story continues

Numerous searches have been conducted at properties associated with Harmony and her family. The investigation has raised questions about how the case was handled by agencies in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

In June of this year, investigators searched an apartment building on Union Street in Manchester and removed a refrigerator and other items. Adam and Kayla Montgomery once lived in the apartment.

Both Adam and Kayla Montgomery have pleaded not guilty. He is currently in custody; she is out on bond.

Manchester police repeatedly have asked anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery's disappearance to call the dedicated tip line, 603-203-6060, or the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

pfeely@unionleader.com