Source: Kings acquiring Filip Petrusev from Clippers once James Harden deal is complete

The Kings are adding a young player to their stable of big men in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings will acquire former Gonzaga star Filip Petrusev once the Clippers finalize the James Harden trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. Petrusev will join the Kings with the team’s 15th roster spot, giving Sacramento an opportunity to evaluate him.

Petrusev, 23, is a 6-foot-11, 234-pound power forward/center from Serbia. He was named West Coast Conference Player of the Year in 2020 after averaging 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds for Gonzaga.

The 76ers selected Petrusev with the 50th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Petrusev played professionally in Europe for two years before signing with Philadelphia in July. He appeared in one game for the 76ers before he was traded to the Clippers as part of the Harden trade. The Clippers acquired Harden, P.J. Tucker and Petrusev from the 76ers in exchange for Marcus Morris , Nicola Batum, Kenyon Martin Jr., Robert Covington and draft considerations.

Petrusev has been a standout for the Serbian national team for years. He helped Serbia win two gold medals at the FIBA Europe Under-18 Championship in 2017 and 2018. He was part of the team that won a silver medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Petrusev joins a Sacramento frontcourt that features Keegan Murray, Trey Lyles and Sasha Vezenkov at the power forward position with Domantas Sabonis , JaVale McGee and Alex Len at center.