Source: Music teacher arrested in Gaston County; accused of child sex crime in Texas

A music teacher has been arrested by U.S. Marshals on a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child, a source tells Channel 9. The man previously spoke to Channel 9 saying he had fallen victim to a rental scam.

The source said Makalani Jones, who was wanted on an active full extradition warrant, was hiding out in Gaston County. He was working as a music teacher at the Killeen Independent School District in Texas when one of his students accused him of sexual assault, the source said.

Jones left KISD and the Killeen area, which is north of Austin, in March, the source said. He is currently employed at Hidden Valley Elementary School, but Channel 9 is reaching out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the current status of his employment.

According to the source, the arrest warrant was issued by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on May 16 once the Killeen allegations were investigated.

According to Texas court records, the allegations were reported in October 2022. Per Texas law, the charge against Jones indicates the victim was under the age of 14.

Jones was booked into the Gaston County jail on the extradition charge.

Jones contacted Action 9 earlier this month saying he found an ad on Craigslist to rent a Gastonia home and moved in. He said a few days later, the real owner called him and said the ad was all a scam.

Channel 9 asking police if there are any other open cases involving Jones.

