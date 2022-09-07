Source: Parent brings loaded gun into open house at Butler HS in Matthews

A parent tried to bring a loaded gun in her purse into a Butler High School during an open house last week, a source told Channel 9.

Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the parent tried to bring the gun into the school in Matthews.

Police said it happened on Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to the source, the parent was stopped by security after going through weapon detectors. The source said the woman was not arrested.

The district said it’s investigating the incident. CMS also reminds people that firearms are not allowed on CMS campuses.

“We are conducting an investigation into the incident,” CMS officials stated in a news release. “We want to remind people that firearms are not permitted on CMS campuses with the exception of law enforcement.”

Taniesha Knaff said she was rattled when she picked up her kids from Butler on Monday.

“It’s kind of scary,” Knaff said. “We’re already mindful of our kids but now, just be on watch with the parents.”

However, Knaff said she feels safe sending her kids to school with weapon detectors in use

“I do think the system worked,” she said.

Channel 9 learned Wednesday that the investigation has been presented for review to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if the parent will face any criminal charges.

