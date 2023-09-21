Source: Sacramento Kings signing G League Stockton standout to training camp contract

Chance Comanche was a key player for the G League Stockton Kings last season and a member of Sacramento’s summer league squad. Now, the organization is rewarding him with an invitation to training camp.

The Kings are signing Comanche to a training camp contract, a league source told The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday. The 27-year-old big man is expected to be with the Kings when training camp begins Oct. 3.

The Kings now have 18 players under contract for training camp, including 14 players under standard NBA contracts and three two-way players. The team can carry as many as 21 players during camp.

Comanche is a 6-foot-10, 210-pound forward/center who grew up in Los Angeles. He averaged 21.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 blocks for Stockton last season, finishing third on the team in scoring.

Comanche spent part of his offseason with Sacramento’s summer league team under coach Luke Loucks. Comanche appeared in all five games at the Las Vegas Summer League, where he averaged 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 14.8 minutes per game.

Chance Comanche throws it DOWN pic.twitter.com/KSBTdBi6zi — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 14, 2023

Comanche went undrafted in 2017 after averaging 4.9 points and 2.8 rebounds over two seasons at Arizona. He later signed as an undrafted free agent with the G League Memphis Hustle, where he averaged 9.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in his first season before being traded to the Canton Charge.

In 2021, Comanche signed with the Enid Outlaws of The Basketball League. After averaging 27.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks for the Outlaws, Comanche signed with Yeni Mamak Spor of the Turkish Basketball First League.

Comanche joined the Kings organization when he signed with G League Stockton in November 2022. In April 2023, Comanche signed with the Portland Trail Blazers. He appeared in only one game for the Blazers, posting seven points, three rebounds and one blocked shot in his NBA debut against the Golden State Warriors.