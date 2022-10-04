Source: Teacher attacked at Pittsburgh school released from hospital, student in juvenile detention

PPS District Officials are working on a safety plan after they say a 15-year-old attacked a teacher.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Student charged after assaulting teacher at a Pittsburgh school, police say

Sources tell Channel 11 that the teacher was released from the hospital over the weekend.

We’re told the teacher had multiple severe injuries after a 15-year-old student attacked the teacher at Oliver Citywide academy.

Sources tell Channel 11 that the student is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs over 200 pounds.

The 15-year-old student is facing several felony charges and is currently behind bars at the juvenile detention center.

Sources say teachers and staff at that school want to see more security and police officers on duty.

This is the same school where a student was shot and killed in a van in January.

And no one’s been arrested in that case.

PPS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters had this to say:

“This recent incident at Pittsburgh Oliver is difficult for us all and especially difficult for a school community still healing from a significant loss. It is critical that we give the school team the space and time needed to support the successful return of students potentially re-traumatized by yesterday’s event.”

Students will continue remote learning this week before returning to school.

Students in grades three to eight will return Monday, followed by juniors and seniors on Tuesday. Ninth and 10th graders will go back Wednesday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium ‘He didn’t deserve this’: Local mother asking for answers after son shot in Swissvale Police looking for missing woman; boyfriend dead from apparent suicide believed to be responsible VIDEO: New Kensington native with Pittsburgh bar in Florida helps Hurricane Ian victims DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts