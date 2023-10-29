Source: Ukraine's SBU behind drone strike on Russian oil refinery

The Oct. 29 drone attack on the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodarsk Krai was organized by Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), Ukrainian online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing a law enforcement source.

“In the past year, the enterprise produced over seven million tons of aviation fuel used by the enemy's military aviation that attacks Ukraine every day,” the source said.

Russian media previously reported that the strike caused a fire at the refinery.

The Russian state news agency TASS said that no casualties were reported as a result of the attack.

Russia’s regional authorities earlier reported a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in May, saying it was likely caused by a drone attack.

