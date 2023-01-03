1

Sources: 1 officer killed, another injured after shots fired in downtown Brackenridge; suspect dead

Taylor Hall
·1 min read

The Brackenridge police chief was killed and another officer is injured after shots were fired in downtown Brackenridge on Monday.

PHOTOS: Heavy police presence after police officer killed, another injured in Brackenridge

The incident prompted a heavy police presence as investigators searched for the suspect.

Our sources confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by police after a chase in the city of Pittsburgh.

During a news briefing, Allegheny County police identified the suspect as Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne.

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro identified the fallen officer as Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire.

Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire - WPXI
Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire - WPXI

The severity of the surviving officer’s injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story, and Channel 11 has a crew working to learn more. Stay with Channel 11 News for continuous coverage of the situation as updates continue to come in.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Public auction of closed Pittsburgh Walmart items to be held this week UPMC announces their first baby born in Pittsburgh in 2023 Actor Jeremy Renner injured while plowing snow VIDEO:29th ‘First Night’ New Year’s Eve celebration held in Downtown Pittsburgh DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories