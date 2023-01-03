Sources: 1 officer killed, another injured after shots fired in downtown Brackenridge; suspect dead

The Brackenridge police chief was killed and another officer is injured after shots were fired in downtown Brackenridge on Monday.

Multiple law enforcement sources tell Channel 11 News two police officers have been shot; one officer is dead, another is injured after shots were fired in downtown Brackenridge.

The incident prompted a heavy police presence as investigators searched for the suspect.

Our sources confirmed that the suspect was shot and killed by police after a chase in the city of Pittsburgh.

Multiple sources say the suspect who is accused of murdering a police officer and wounding a second police officer was shot and killed by police

During a news briefing, Allegheny County police identified the suspect as Aaron Lamont Swan Jr. of Duquesne.

Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro identified the fallen officer as Brackenridge police chief Justin McIntire.

Today's tragedy in Brackenridge is a devastating reminder of the bravery of those who put their lives on the line every day to protect us.



Police Chief Justin McIntire ran towards danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe — and he made the ultimate sacrifice in service to community. — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) January 3, 2023

The severity of the surviving officer’s injuries is not known at this time.

