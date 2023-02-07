1 police officer killed, another hurt after shooting in McKeesport; both officers identified

One police officer was killed and another was injured after a shooting in McKeesport on Monday.

The Washington County District Attorney’s office identified the fallen McKeesport officer as Sean Sluganski. Sluganski is a former employee of the Charleroi Regional Police Department.

PHOTOS: Heavy police presence after 2 police officers shot in McKeesport

The injured officer has been identified as Chuck Thomas. No update is available on his condition at this time.

Sources say officers were responding to a domestic situation involving an unstable man when he opened fire on the officers #wpxi — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) February 6, 2023

Channel 11 learned that the officers were responding to a domestic situation involving an unstable man when he opened fire at the officers.

Officials said the officers responded to Wilson Street for the incident involving a man going through a mental health crisis.

More photos from the McKeesport police activity in the area of 1300 Grandview. #WPXI #PGH #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/fR0VVgsF44 — Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) February 6, 2023

According to officials, the suspect walked away from police when they tried talking with him. Police were told by a relative that the suspect was possibly carrying a gun.

The suspect walked to the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue and was met by the officers where he turned and began firing. The officers returned fire when they were both hit and the suspect kept walking.

The suspect turned the corner to the intersection of Versailles Avenue and Patterson Street and was met by a third officer. The two exchanged gunfire and the suspect was hit.

Both officers shot were McKeesport police officers. One officer died at the hospital and the other was critically wounded and life flighted to a Pittsburgh trauma center.

The second officer is in stable condition.

A neighbor tells me his friend tried to help and got grazed by a bullet in his foot. @WPXI https://t.co/eLTJhH6Byg pic.twitter.com/bo0i3zmeqR — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) February 6, 2023

#BREAKING Police officers from around the Mon Valley outside the UPMC McKeesport Hospital. Other officers flying up the hill in the direction of the high school. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/x0tKKWDxBm — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) February 6, 2023

The McKeesport Area School District said on social media that all schools and buildings were on an exterior lockdown due to police activity nearby. The lockdown has since been lifted.

Allegheny County police are also on the scene.

The suspect in the shooting is hospitalized and in custody. He’s listed in stable condition.

“Please keep the McKeesport Police Department in your thoughts, and respect these officers’ families and their privacy during this tragic and traumatic time,” the City of McKeesport Mayor’s Office said.

The Pennsylvania state Fraternal Order of Police President Joseph Regan issued the following statement regarding the loss of the McKeesport police officer and the critical injury of a second officer:

“These officers left their homes knowing it was their duty to protect and serve McKeesport regardless of the outcome. Today, they made sacrifices we hoped and prayed they would never need to make. They are heroes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by this horrific tragedy and to the McKeesport Police Department during this very difficult time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available on this breaking story.

