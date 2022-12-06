Sources: 18-year-old student accused of attacking teacher at Pittsburgh school

Sources tell Target 11 that an 18-year-old female student attacked a female teacher at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday.

That student was then taken into custody, according to sources.

There’s no word on the extent of any injuries.

A Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson told us “the situation is currently under investigation by school police.”

In October, police say a 15-year-old student attacked and raped a teacher inside her classroom during the school day at Oliver Citywide Academy. Just two weeks after that, two school police officers were injured following a fight at the school.

