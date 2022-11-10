Sources: 2 officers assigned to Brighton Heights funeral before shooting suspended

The two officers who were supposed to keep an eye on a funeral in Brighton Heights where gunmen opened fire last month are now facing disciplinary action, sources confirmed to Target 11.

Target 11 investigator Rick Earle broke the story that police were requested to guard the funeral but never showed up.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> New details released about 2 Pittsburgh police officers asked to monitor Brighton Heights funeral

Law enforcement sources now say the two officers have been suspended and that it’s unclear for how long.

It’s not clear at this time if any supervisors are also facing disciplinary action.

This is a developing story.

