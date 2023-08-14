Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old dead after being shot in the head by another child

On Monday at around 4 p.m. a 6-year-old child was shot in the head by another child at 5000 Shady Pine St. S.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a media briefing given by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the 6-year-old died as a result of being hit by one shot that was fired.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time and an adult was said to be inside the home during the shooting. That adult is being interviewed by police.

Action News Jax learned from a source that the 6-year-old was shot in the head by his 9-year-old brother.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Initial information stated that the shooting was accidental.

One of the sources said that the mother of the two children was possibly working from inside a home office and heard a gunshot.

Shortly after first responders arrived at the home, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, “one person taken to the hospital in serious condition.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.