Sources: Arrest made in Delphi murder case

Oct. 29—A man has reportedly been arrested in connection to the 2017 Delphi murders.

The Kokomo Tribune's news partner, WTHR, reported Friday afternoon that Richard Allen had been arrested, marking a first for the case of the 2017 murders of Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14.

WTHR's report said its police sources confirmed Allen was in custody.

The Carroll County Prosecutor's Office did not return a message left by the Tribune. The Carroll County Sheriff's Department, the Carroll County Clerk's Office and Indiana State Police have not confirmed Allen's arrest.

Fox59 reported Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail on Friday and then moved to a state facility for his safety.

TaRa German, aunt to Libby German, posted an alleged photo of Allen in a Facebook group with the caption "This IS him" when a post was made that allegedly displayed the wrong suspect.

The Indiana State Police have scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Monday at Delphi United Methodist Church to provide an update on the investigation into the 2017 murders.

Police have not released any information about what will be revealed.

Kelsi German, Libby's sister, tweeted Friday morning about the scheduled press conference and said "Today is the day" with a heart emoji.

The teens disappeared on the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017, and their bodies were found a day later.

The case has drawn national attention after going unsolved for more than five years. Podcasts and other online outlets regularly speculate about the identity of the killer.

Over the years, police have released two different sketches of potential suspects and an audio clip of a man saying, "down the hill."

More attention was given to the case when authorities revealed a social media profile called "anthony_shots" had online interactions with Libby. Police traced the profile to Kegan Kline. He is currently being charged with 30 counts of possession of child pornography.