Sources: Charges recommended against Osceola County deputy, motorcyclist following gas station fire

Sources tell Channel 9′s Shannon Butler that the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is recommending that an Osceola County deputy be charged following a fire at a gas station that severely burned a motorcyclist.

Sources say the sheriff’s office is recommending that Deputy David Crawford be charged with culpable negligence, which is a misdemeanor.

Officials from the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office said the sheriff’s office told them Thursday morning that charges are forthcoming on one deputy and a suspect involved in the incident. The State Attorney’s Office said when they receive information from the sheriff’s office they will review the case, conduct any supplemental investigation needed, and file the appropriate charges.

Jean Barreto, 26, was burned from his neck to his ankles after sources say Deputy Crawford tackled him while he was filling up his motorcycle at an Orange County Wawa. Deputies said Barreto was part of a group of motorcyclists who had pointed a gun at and harassed other drivers.

READ: Attorneys for motorcyclist burned in gas station fire ask Osceola deputies to turn case over to FDLE

Deputies fired a Taser at Barreto, which the state fire marshal said sparked the flames.

Deputies said Crawford was also burned in the fire.

Jean Barreto, 26, was burned from his neck to his ankles after an Osceola County deputy tackled him while he was filling up his motorcycle.

The sheriff’s office previously released its policy on Taser use, which states members are not to use conducted energy weapons on subjects operating a motor vehicle or unarmed subjects that “could possibly be seriously injured by secondary factors as a result of CEW activation,” including around flammable substances.

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez is set to provide his own update on the case on Thursday afternoon.

READ: Woman describes how stepson was badly burned in confrontation with Osceola deputies at gas station

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.