Sources confirm identity of man accused of shooting 2 Subway employees over too much mayo

Sources with Channel 2 Action News have identified the man they say shot two Subway employees over a Subway sandwich with too much mayo on it, killing one woman.

The shooting happened at a franchise of the restaurant at the Circle K gas station at the intersection of Northside and Markham drive on Sunday evening.

Police said the man became angry after an employee put two much mayonnaise on his sandwich and open-fired behind the counter.

A 26-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old woman sustained critical injuries.

Police have identified the shooter as Melvin Williams, Jr. He’s been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

