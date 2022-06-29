Sources confirm identity of man accused of shooting 2 Subway employees over too much mayo
Sources with Channel 2 Action News have identified the man they say shot two Subway employees over a Subway sandwich with too much mayo on it, killing one woman.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The shooting happened at a franchise of the restaurant at the Circle K gas station at the intersection of Northside and Markham drive on Sunday evening.
TRENDING STORIES:
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years on racketeering, sex trafficking charges
“It ripped my heart out:’ Police chief comforts crying child after family member arrested
Teen killed at DeKalb gas station was wanted for shooting Clayton police officer
Police said the man became angry after an employee put two much mayonnaise on his sandwich and open-fired behind the counter.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
A 26-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old woman sustained critical injuries.
Police have identified the shooter as Melvin Williams, Jr. He’s been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
We’re working to learn more about the shooter, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.