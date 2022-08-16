Sources: Federal authorities help Wake County deputies with 2 arrests in Burke County

Federal authorities are assisting Wake County deputies with two arrests in Burke County Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement sources confirmed to Channel 9.

Reporter Dave Faherty was at the scene on Interstate 40 where the two people were taken into custody. Faherty then later saw the two people being taken into the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. He said there were a dozen federal marshals, and FBI and SBI agents, at the sheriff’s office.

According to sources, North Carolina Highway Patrol made a traffic stop after receiving information on two separate vehicles being in Burke County. The cars were heading westbound together but then separated when troopers got close. Authorities then waited until they were west of Morganton, in a more rural area, before making the stop.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office to learn if the arrests are connection to the deputy who was shot and killed last week.

According to WRAL in Raleigh, the arrests are in connected to the deputy’s murder.

Deputy Ned Byrd was fatally shot on a dark section of Battle Bridge Road, but it was not immediately clear why he stopped there, sheriff’s office spokesperson Eric Curry said. Byrd had responded to a domestic call less than a mile away earlier in the night, then entered his notes into the system, he said.

On Monday, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association announced a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the killing of Byrd.

