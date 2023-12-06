Sources: Former VP Mike Pence added to state’s witness list in Georgia election indictment case

Sources have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that former Vice President Mike Pence has been added to the prosecution’s witness list in the Georgia election indictment case.

A Fulton County grand jury indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants in August for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia. Four defendants have accepted plea deals so far and will have to testify if they are called to the stand.

Right now, the Fulton District Attorney’s Office is eying a trial for the former president and remaining co-defendants to begin in Aug. 2024. The witness list has not been made public, but the sources confirmed that Pence is among the high-profile names the state intends to call.

In August, Pence spoke to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot days after the indictment against Trump and his allies was handed up. The former vice president weighed in on election issues at the center of the indictment for 2020 election-related actions.

“I kept my oath to the Constitution of the United States, and I always will,” Pence said.

Many believed that Pence had the legal authority to overturn Trump’s election loss as the former president pressured him to do.

“I do think it’s important irrespective of that case, or other cases going forward, that we speak the truth to the American people,” Pence said. “I had no right to overturn the election and the Georgia election was not stolen.”

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Trump was part of a conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Pence potentially has testimony directly tied to that alleged conspiracy.

“This is the first time that a prosecution of this type has been brought in this country,” attorney Chris Anulewicz, who represents defendant Robert Cheeley, said in court this week.

Attorneys for four defendants, including Trump, are asking a judge to toss out that racketeering indictment, in part, because they believe their clients were simply engaging in protected political speech.

There was no comment Wednesday from the district attorney’s office and Trump’s defense attorney.

