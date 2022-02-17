Sources: Incarcerated MS-13 gang members being moved to USP Lewisburg

Feb. 17—Some members of the notoriously violent MS-13 gang who are being held in federal prisons across the U.S. are apparently being transferred to the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg.

Sources close to the Union County facility said staff at USP Lewisburg were informed Monday that some current inmates would have to be moved out to make room for an unknown number of gang members from other facilities across the U.S.

"Our office is looking into these reports and has been in communication with officials from both the Bureau of Prisons and the Council of Prison Locals," said U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, who serves as chairman of the House Bureau of Prisons Reform Caucus.

The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) did not respond Wednesday to an inquiry from The Daily Item.

MS-13 gang members were reportedly involved in last month's killing of two inmates and injuring two others at USP Beaumont in Texas which led to a nationwide lockdown of all federal prisons out of concerns for potential retribution and continued violence.

The Lewisburg penitentiary opened in 1932 and had been run as a high-security facility until three years ago when it changed its mission to a medium-security prison.

According to the BOP website, there are 575 male inmates at the prison and 310 inmates at the camp.

Andy Kline, the vice president of the Local 148 at USP Lewisburg, said he was unable to comment.

Kline has been highly critical of what he deems is low staffing at the prison and the safety risks that poses for staff and inmates.

Keller said security is always a primary concern at the federal prisons.

"The safety of our correctional officers and the communities in which these facilities are located remains our top priority," he said. "We will continue working closely with prison officials to ensure USP Lewisburg and other BOP facilities have adequate staffing levels required to meet the additional challenges which inmate transfers pose."

Mara Salvatrucha, commonly known as MS-13, is an international criminal gang that was founded in Los Angeles, California, during the 1980s by immigrants from El Salvador. Members are known for their extreme violent acts of retribution. Their motto, according to the Department of Justice, is "kill, rape, control."