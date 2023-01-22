JSO: Officer grazed by bullet on their face, suspect shot and killed in Northwest Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported an officer was grazed by a bullet and a man killed during an officer-involved incident in Northwest Jacksonville at 1800 Hardee Street on Friday night.

JSO investigators identified the suspect involved as 39-year-old Leon Burroughs.

On Saturday, JSO shared photos of the firearm they say was used by the suspect during the incident (black frame, below), as well as a second firearm located at the scene (silver frame, also below).

Firearm used by suspect in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

Second firearm located at the scene of Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

Sheriff T.K. Waters reported that at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, a burglary was reported at a nearby residence on the Northwest side of Jacksonville.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers located a vehicle that was found at the scene with a handgun on the roof and the suspect asleep in the passenger’s seat. It is unknown at this time why the gun was on the roof.

JSO talked with the resident of the house about items that were stolen from them burglary and officers were able to identify the suspect was from the previous crime scene.

Five JSO officers then reportedly removed the handgun and discussed a plan to talk to the sleeping passenger.

JSO stated that five officers approached the vehicle and opened the door, asking the suspect 7-8 times to show their hands and to get out of the car. The passenger did not listen to the commands.

The suspect replied only to have the light turned off and not aimed at his face. The suspect then fired a gun, and a bullet grazed one of the officers on the left side of their face. All officers responded by open firing on the individual, killing him.

JSO reported that the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The officer-involved incident concluded around 9:52 p.m.

Waters traveled to the hospital where the injured officer was located to visit.

“I am fortunate that we didn’t lose an Officer tonight,” Waters said Friday night

The State Attorney’s Office and JSO are investigating the case.

The officer is a K-9 officer’s handler, the sources say.

Multiple sources told me a JSO officer was shot in Northwest Jacksonville. A shelter in place was issued not long ago for neighbors in the area. SWAT is here and @jsosheriff just arrived. pic.twitter.com/jjdpVKoAxQ — Ben Ryan (@BenRyanANJax) January 21, 2023

#JSO is currently working an officer involved incident in the area of Hardee Street and 3rd Street. Please stay out of the area and shelter in place of in the immediate area. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/tEKuS19fnJ — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) January 21, 2023

