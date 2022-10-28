3

LIVE UPDATES: 6 people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights

WPXI.com News Staff
·6 min read

Six people were shot outside of a funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE.

Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road.

The funeral that was taking place at the Destiny of Faith Church was for John Hornezes, one of the victims in the Cedar Avenue shooting earlier this month.

VIDEO: Live stream inside Pittsburgh funeral captures the moments shots were fired outside (WARNING: This video may be upsetting to some)

We are learning more info minute-by-minute. We are posting LIVE UPDATES below.

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.

ATF agents are on scene assisting Pittsburgh police with the investigation, according to a social media post.

Rev. George Moses, who officiated the funeral, spoke with Channel 11′s Nicole Ford. He said a woman told him to take cover as shots rang out.

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

During a press briefing, Mayor Ed Gainey pleaded with the community for those with information to come forward.

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

The pastor of Destiny Faith Church tells media during a press briefing she couldn’t tell if shots were fired inside or outside the church.

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

Four men, ages 20, 24, 27 and 66 were shot. A 57-year-old woman was among the five adult victims. More information on the juvenile victim is not available at this time.

UPDATE 3:37 p.m.

One victim originally listed in critical condition has been upgraded to stable, according to Pittsburgh police. All six victims are now in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police are asking anyone with information to call their Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7161.

UPDATE 3:33 p.m.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford is on scene as Mayor Ed Gainey inspects damage along Brighton Road.

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

Mayor Ed Gainey will be holding a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. CLICK HERE to watch on WPXI Streaming apps.

UPDATE 2:51 p.m.

Pittsburgh police just carried the funeral casket out of the church. Mayor Ed Gainey has now arrived on scene.

UPDATE 2:28 p.m.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford is at the scene and can see police examining evidence around an SUV where the driver’s window is shattered.

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh police confirmed that six people were shot outside of the church during a funeral.

Officials said five of the victims were taken to Allegheny General Hospital and one victim was taken to Children’s Hospital. Police would not confirm if that means the victim is a juvenile.

Police said it’s “more than likely” one gun was used, but they’re still looking into it.

At this time, there is no information being released about any suspects.

Police still said they’ll still be at the scene for several more hours investigating.

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

We just spoke with a woman inside the church who talked about the senseless violence.

UPDATE 1:09 p.m.:

Law enforcement sources tell Target 11′s Rick Earle that one victim is in critical condition and the other five people who were shot are expected to be OK.

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m.:

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools told Channel 11 that students in the Pittsburgh Public School district had a half day today, so there was no impact on nearby school Pittsburgh Morrow.

UPDATE 1:03 p.m.:

Sources tell Channel 11 that at least 6 people have been shot.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

INITIAL COVERAGE:

There is a major police presence outside of the Destiny of Faith Church at the intersection of Benton Avenue and Brighton Road.

Sources tell Channel 11 that at least four people have been shot outside of a funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

PHOTOS >>> Large police presence at shooting outside of funeral in Brighton Heights

There is a major police presence outside of the Destiny of Faith Church at the intersection of Benton Avenue and Brighton Road.

We have multiple crews on the ground and Chopper 11 in the air which shows police and EMS units surrounding the church.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

WATCH FULL DEBATE: Fetterman, Oz face off in first and only Senate debate Four winning Powerball tickets sold in Pennsylvania 11 Investigates: Carvana driving some customers crazy with delays VIDEO: Traffic issues arise with McKees Rocks Bridge project, accidents starting to occur more frequently DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories