LIVE UPDATES: 6 people shot outside funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights

Six people were shot outside of a funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Several police agencies responded after a ShotSpotter alert around noon in the 3700 block of Brighton Road.

The funeral that was taking place at the Destiny of Faith Church was for John Hornezes, one of the victims in the Cedar Avenue shooting earlier this month.

VIDEO: Live stream inside Pittsburgh funeral captures the moments shots were fired outside

UPDATE 3:55 p.m.

ATF agents are on scene assisting Pittsburgh police with the investigation, according to a social media post.

ATF agents on scene assisting Pittsburgh Bureau of Police with multiple shooting victims pic.twitter.com/lpwTOsko8P — ATF Philadelphia (@ATFPhiladelphia) October 28, 2022

Rev. George Moses, who officiated the funeral, spoke with Channel 11′s Nicole Ford. He said a woman told him to take cover as shots rang out.

#THANKFUL That’s the message tonight from Rev. George Moses who was officiated the funeral. He got knocked down for protection during the gunfire and told to take cover.



Hear is what he has to say to that woman. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/gsAyXJuyx2 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) October 28, 2022

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.

During a press briefing, Mayor Ed Gainey pleaded with the community for those with information to come forward.

Mayor Gainey begs community to come forward with information —> @WPXI pic.twitter.com/c8QqhgPCBL — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) October 28, 2022

UPDATE 3:45 p.m.

The pastor of Destiny Faith Church tells media during a press briefing she couldn’t tell if shots were fired inside or outside the church.

Pastor of Destiny of Faith church says she couldn’t tell if the shots were fired outside or inside the church @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Ksxvc1rcKS — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) October 28, 2022

UPDATE 3:40 p.m.

Four men, ages 20, 24, 27 and 66 were shot. A 57-year-old woman was among the five adult victims. More information on the juvenile victim is not available at this time.

UPDATE 3:37 p.m.

One victim originally listed in critical condition has been upgraded to stable, according to Pittsburgh police. All six victims are now in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police are asking anyone with information to call their Violent Crime Unit at 412-323-7161.

UPDATE 3:33 p.m.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford is on scene as Mayor Ed Gainey inspects damage along Brighton Road.

#NEW The mayor is looking at the damage along Brighton Road as some of people who attended the funerals cars are covered in bullet holes. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/G7tqPaGcsf — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) October 28, 2022

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

UPDATE 2:51 p.m.

Pittsburgh police just carried the funeral casket out of the church. Mayor Ed Gainey has now arrived on scene.

A team of Pittsburgh Police officers just carried a casket out of this Brighton Heights church which is in the middle of a mass shooting crime scene @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Hn2GylTId3 — Amy Hudak (@amy_hudak) October 28, 2022

Mayor Ed Gainey has just arrived outside the church. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/YZgPsoIIul — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) October 28, 2022

UPDATE 2:28 p.m.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford is at the scene and can see police examining evidence around an SUV where the driver’s window is shattered.

#NEW Police are examining evidence around this one SUV where the driver window is shattered. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/7V1Fiz3t94 — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) October 28, 2022

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh police confirmed that six people were shot outside of the church during a funeral.

Officials said five of the victims were taken to Allegheny General Hospital and one victim was taken to Children’s Hospital. Police would not confirm if that means the victim is a juvenile.

Police said it’s “more than likely” one gun was used, but they’re still looking into it.

At this time, there is no information being released about any suspects.

Police still said they’ll still be at the scene for several more hours investigating.

Update on Brighton Heights shooting outside of church @WPXI pic.twitter.com/OtKERiqaA6 — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) October 28, 2022

UPDATE 1:40 p.m.

We just spoke with a woman inside the church who talked about the senseless violence.

“Nothing is sacred that you would come and shoot it up. It’s senseless you’d come around a church and shoot it up.”



A woman coming out of the Brighton Heights church where a shooting just happened outside has a message for the community. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/YZwA3GaAOn — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) October 28, 2022

UPDATE 1:09 p.m.:

Law enforcement sources tell Target 11′s Rick Earle that one victim is in critical condition and the other five people who were shot are expected to be OK.

UPDATE: 1:06 p.m.:

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools told Channel 11 that students in the Pittsburgh Public School district had a half day today, so there was no impact on nearby school Pittsburgh Morrow.

UPDATE 1:03 p.m.:

Sources tell Channel 11 that at least 6 people have been shot.

INITIAL COVERAGE:

There is a major police presence outside of the Destiny of Faith Church at the intersection of Benton Avenue and Brighton Road.

Sources tell Channel 11 that at least four people have been shot outside of a funeral in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood.

There is a major police presence outside of the Destiny of Faith Church at the intersection of Benton Avenue and Brighton Road.

Massive scene on Brighton Rd - several shots fired outside of a funeral at a church here.



A reverend inside told me they heard 40-50 shots. Shooters did not make it inside the church. People inside were hiding under pews @WPXI pic.twitter.com/0cmE8ZgvIC — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) October 28, 2022

We have multiple crews on the ground and Chopper 11 in the air which shows police and EMS units surrounding the church.

ALERT: Multiple shots fired in the area of 3700 block of Brighton Road. There are an unknown number of victims at this time. This is a very active scene. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DPBLgKmdHO — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 28, 2022

