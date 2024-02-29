Sources: Man who attacked children in Duisburg was stopped by father

Forensics officers stand at the scene of the attack on two children, a few meters away from a school. In a small parking lot, the police have stretched flutter tape and cordoned everything off. Christoph Reichwein/dpa

A man who attacked two children with a knife in the western German city of Duisburg was stopped and disarmed by his own father, police sources told dpa on Thursday.

The 69-year-old father held down his 21-year-old son until police arrived. The children are in hospital and their lives are not in danger.

The son had stabbed the 9-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy before a passer-by shouted and threw a torch at him. The attacker ran off before being confronted by his father, while the two injured children managed to reach a nearby school.

The son told his father that information on his mobile phone would explain his motive.

According to the police, the suspect is a German-Bulgarian man.

