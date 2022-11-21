Man shot, killed while sitting on front porch in Wilkinsburg

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting on a front porch in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the 500 block of Holmes Street at around 4:45 p.m.

Allegheny County police told Channel 11 that the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he had been shot multiple times and around 18 shots were fired.

The man didn’t live at the house where he was shot but was staying there at the time.

A woman and children were inside the house at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police also said it appeared the shooters were on foot. It’s unclear how many shooters there were but there was more than one.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

