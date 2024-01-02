Sources: Milwaukee police officer shot and injured
Sources tell 12 News an officer was shot in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood near Green Bay and Fairmount avenues.
Sources tell 12 News an officer was shot in the Lincoln Park Neighborhood near Green Bay and Fairmount avenues.
Belichick's focus on routine and preparation prevents him from thinking about whether or not he'll be fired next week.
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save more than 30% with this deal.
Price changes made to the 2023 and 2024 Durango in the last 90 days make the three-row muscle SUV anywhere from $2,400 to $4,000 pricier than in September.
As winter sets in, it's essential to equip your vehicle with the right gear to navigate unforeseen challenges brought about by cold weather.
Hair loss can be a sign of something serious, but there's not always a reason to worry, according to experts.
No. 2 Washington will face No. 1 Michigan for the national championship next week in Houston.
When the Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets match up Monday in Houston, it’ll be the first meeting between the fourth and fifth picks in the recent draft, not including the occasionally bloody backyard battles the two engaged in for years.
From stylish kitchenware and storage to a sweet Stanley collab, the brand adds beauty to everything it touches — starting at $5!
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
The easy-to-use derma roller has more than 19,000 rave reviewers aglow.
Is consuming more fluids on your 2024 to-do list? Let this handy little gadget keep you on track — it quietly flashes once an hour.
Are you ready for 2024?
The AFC path to the Super Bowl could be determined in Baltimore on Sunday.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
The timing of the Anunoby deal was certainly a surprise to many team decision-makers around the NBA, as the league expected Toronto to hold for its best possible offer much closer to the deadline.
It's time for the Orange Bowl game. Here's how to watch Florida and Georgia face off tonight.
Strategists see limited upside for stocks next year, thanks to the market's massive rally over the last few months.