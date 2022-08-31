LIVE UPDATES: Two MPD officers recovering, 3 detained after shooting in SW Memphis

FOX13 is following breaking news after a Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer was shot in Memphis, according to Memphis Police.

FOX13 confirmed that the shooting happened in the Southwest Memphis area.

Here is a look at the scene >> PHOTOS: MPD officer shot in southwest Memphis

LIVE UPDATES:

3:13 p.m.: MSCS said the lockdowns at Westwood High School, Chickasaw Middle School and Doubletree Elementary have been lifted.

3:02 p.m.: Memphis Police Chief Davis said officers were chasing two alleged stolen vehicles at the time of the incident when the crash and shots were fired.

According to Chief Davis, there are currently three scenes and three people are being questioned in relation to this incident.

There was a civilian that was injured but police said that person is doing ok.

2:56 p.m.: According to MSCS, Westwood High School, Chickasaw Middle School and Doubletree Elementary are currently on a precautionary lockdown while law enforcement investigates an incident off campus in the area.

This is in the area of Parkrose Road and Sunvalley Drive.

Parkrose Rd & Sunvalley Dr

2:01 p.m.: The lockdown at Geeter K-8 has now been lifted, officials said.

1:50 p.m.: MPD confirmed the suspect was in a black or silver Infiniti Q40 with TN tag 2X45F8.

Another officer was injured in a crash while responding to the incident.

Preliminary information indicates no officer fired a weapon during the incident.

1:37 p.m.: Geeter K-8 school is on lockdown while police investigate the incident in the area.

MSCS issued the following statement:

Geeter K-8 is currently on a precautionary lockdown while law enforcement investigates an incident in the area.

1:27 p.m.: FOX13 confirmed the suspect is currently on the run.

1:20 p.m.: Memphis Police have roped off a gas station in the area. Several streets are blocked off.

Massive police presence at Horn Lake Re. & Shelby Dr. Police have taped off this gas station and we’ve seen a police helicopter in the air. Working to find out details. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/ZaBw5CLPwM — Mandy Hrach (@mandyhrachnews) August 31, 2022

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: