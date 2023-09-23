1 killed, 3 others injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police said

10:00 p.m. Update

One of the individuals shot in Friday’s Mercy Drive shooting has died, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police also added that a fourth individual with a gunshot wound related to this incident was also located at Advent South.

This remains an open investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call OPD non-emergency or contact Crimeline.

Original Story:

Three people were injured Friday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a shooting at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Drive.

They said they located a person there with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators said someone described to them a vehicle that was fleeing the shooting scene, and police were able to locate it.

That driver led them on a chase that ended at Old Winter Garden Road and Duncan Place.

Police said three people in that vehicle were detained, and they realized that one of them had a gunshot wound.

Firefighters also took that person to ORMC in critical condition.

Police said a third person with a gunshot wound was dropped off at ORMC.

Detectives continue to investigate the two crime scenes.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police or Crimeline.

