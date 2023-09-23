1 killed, 3 others injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police said
10:00 p.m. Update
One of the individuals shot in Friday’s Mercy Drive shooting has died, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police also added that a fourth individual with a gunshot wound related to this incident was also located at Advent South.
This remains an open investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to call OPD non-emergency or contact Crimeline.
Original Story:
Three people were injured Friday afternoon in a shooting at an apartment complex, the Orlando Police Department said.
Police said they were called shortly after 2:30 p.m. to a shooting at the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive near WD Judge Drive.
They said they located a person there with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Investigators said someone described to them a vehicle that was fleeing the shooting scene, and police were able to locate it.
That driver led them on a chase that ended at Old Winter Garden Road and Duncan Place.
Police said three people in that vehicle were detained, and they realized that one of them had a gunshot wound.
Firefighters also took that person to ORMC in critical condition.
Police said a third person with a gunshot wound was dropped off at ORMC.
Detectives continue to investigate the two crime scenes.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police or Crimeline.
