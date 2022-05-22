Sources: Officer-involved shooting in Washington County under investigation

Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in Washington County on Saturday.

Sources tell Channel 11 that a suspect shot at police during a traffic stop at the intersection of State Route 519 and State Route 50 that was leading to an arrest, and officers returned fire.

All officers are said to be OK. The condition of the suspect is not known at this time.

Officers on scene told Channel 11 that the incident is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.

WATCH 11 News at 11 p.m. for a LIVE update from the scene.

TRENDING NOW:

‘I know what I’ve done’: 2 men in custody after police track skimming scam in Pittsburgh-area stores Recall alert: Some Jif peanut butter products recalled by J. M. Smucker Family, friends remember man murdered while being driven home from work in McKeesport VIDEO: Family, friends remember man murdered while being driven home from work in McKeesport DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts