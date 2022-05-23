Sources: Police investigating shots fired in New Kensington

Sources told Channel 11 that police are investigating a report of shots fired in New Kensington.

Westmoreland County 911 confirmed that News Kensington police were called to the 1200 block of Constitution Boulevard at 4:44 p.m.

Sources told Channel 11 that there’s no indication anyone was hit by gunfire.

Our crew at the scene said parts of Fifth Avenue in front of Westmoreland County Community College are blocked off.

This is a developing story and we have a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.

TRENDING NOW:

Large amount of drugs, nearly $23K cash, several guns seized during search warrant in Ambridge Man arrested, charged with homicide in fatal shooting in Armstrong County Check your tickets! Lottery ticket worth $940K sold in Allegheny County VIDEO: Missing 3-year-old boy found in Lake Erie dies, state police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts