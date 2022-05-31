Sources: Police tracking man seen in surveillance video after back-to-back suspicious crimes

Sources tell Channel 11 that police are trying to track down a man seen on surveillance video after two suspicious crimes in Monroeville back-to-back. Sources say the clerk at the Alstan mini-mart on Monroeville Boulevard told police he was robbed at gunpoint as he walked into his Monroeville home on May 22.

“I can’t believe that it happened,” Tracey Mayger tells Channel 11. “Who would want to do that to him?”

The victim also tells police he was tied up with zip ties and put in his own closet before his car, phone and keys to the convenience store were stolen.

ONLY on WPXI Tonight, hear from regulars at the stores robbed and why they think this may be a targeted attack.

