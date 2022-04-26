Sources: Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for having gun at Charlotte Douglas

Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited for having a gun at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday morning, three sources tell Channel 9.

According to the TSA, a 9 millimeter handgun was discovered at Checkpoint D. TSA declined to identify the person who had the gun.

A photo obtained by Channel 9 shows a loaded Staccato C2 was recovered at Charlotte Douglas Tuesday morning.

It’s unclear if Cawthorn will face any criminal charges. A spokesperson for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department couldn’t immediately comment.

This is not the first time a gun has been discovered on Cawthorn at an airport. In February 2021, TSA found a 9 millimeter handgun in Cawthorn’s carry-on bag at Asheville Regional Airport. Cawthorn did not face any criminal charges for the incident.

The TSA found 106 guns at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2021.

A spokesperson for Cawthorn did not respond to a request for comment.

