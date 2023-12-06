Sources: Suspect arrested was same shooter in ECHS, south Austin homicide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting spree, which started earlier on Tuesday, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to KXAN on Tuesday.

Law enforcement sources tell KXAN the suspect is the same shooter that killed two people on Shadywood Drive homicide in south Austin and Northeast College High School, according to our sources.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., an Austin Police officer was shot in southwest Austin, and APD was expected to hold a media briefing.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. A KXAN crew on the scene reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Austral Loop in the Circle C community near La Crosse Avenue and MoPac Expressway.

One law enforcement source told KXAN the officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.

KXAN is working to learn more about the suspect and has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more details are available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.