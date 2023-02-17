Sources: Teen fatally stabbed outside Paterson's Eastside HS at dismissal

Joe Malinconico
PATERSON — A teenager was fatally stabbed during a fight outside Paterson’s Eastside High School at dismissal time on Friday afternoon, according to two law enforcement sources.

Here's what we know:

  • A second teen suffered a non-fatal stab wound in the brawl, the sources said.

  • Authorities have not confirmed whether the victims were students at the school.

  • Councilman Luis Velez said there had been a fight outside the school at dismissal on Thursday and that the police department had assigned extra officers to cover the area on Friday.

  • The councilman said he had notified police about a group of young men who do not attend Eastside but have been hanging around outside the school when students were leaving for the day for the past two weeks.

  • The killing was Paterson’s first homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

