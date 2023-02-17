Sources: Teen fatally stabbed outside Paterson's Eastside HS at dismissal

PATERSON — A teenager was fatally stabbed during a fight outside Paterson’s Eastside High School at dismissal time on Friday afternoon, according to two law enforcement sources.

Here's what we know:

A second teen suffered a non-fatal stab wound in the brawl, the sources said.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the victims were students at the school.

Councilman Luis Velez said there had been a fight outside the school at dismissal on Thursday and that the police department had assigned extra officers to cover the area on Friday.

The councilman said he had notified police about a group of young men who do not attend Eastside but have been hanging around outside the school when students were leaving for the day for the past two weeks.

The killing was Paterson’s first homicide of the year.

