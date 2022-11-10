SOURCES: Third man indicted for murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph

A third man faces murder charges in connection to the high-profile murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

Hernandez Govan, 43, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Young Dolph was shot to death in Memphis on November 17, 2021.

Several independent sources confirmed to FOX13 that those charges are connected to Young Dolph’s murder.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot to death in Memphis inside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on November 17, 2021.

That’s the same day Govan is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

But his third charge, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, dates back to June 2021, meaning that authorities believe Govan started planning Young Dolph’s murder months before the beloved rapper was shot to death.

Two other men, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have already been charged for Young Dolph’s murder.

Cornelius Smith, left, and Justin Johnson, right, have both been arrested in connection to the Nov. 17, 2021, murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

