Sources: Two people found dead in Springdale home

Two people have been found dead at a scene in Springdale, according to sources.

Allegheny County 911 confirmed that police and EMS are responding to the scene in Springdale.

Allegheny County police report that Homicide Detectives have been called to the scene as well.

First responders received a call at 3:38 p.m. to an incident at the 1000 block of Pittsburgh Street.

