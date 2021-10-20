After sourcing scandal, Belcampo Meat Co. abruptly closes stores, restaurants

Stephanie Breijo
·4 min read
June 14, 2014-- Belcampo Meat Co. plans to be stocked up for Fourth of July weekend barbecues.
Belcampo Meat Co., founded in 2013 and heralded for its sustainable farming practices, abruptly ceased retail and food-service operations on Monday. (Richard Derk / Los Angeles Times)

Just months after the turmoil spurred by a video that alleged intentional mislabeling of products at Belcampo Meat Co.— antithetical to the business’s direct-sourcing ethos and sustainability-driven marketing — it has ceased its retail and restaurant operations, effective Oct. 18.

The farm, butcher shop and regional restaurant chain faced backlash in late May when former Belcampo Santa Monica employee Evan Reiner posted a video to his Instagram alleging the company sold meat from other farms — and even other countries — but labeled and sold various cuts as its own product sourced from the company’s 30,000-acre farm in Gazelle, Calif.

At one point, Reiner holds up a beef tenderloin to the camera with “Cape Grim” packaging clearly visible, suggesting it was sold as Belcampo meat (Cape Grim is an Australian beef farm). Another example, in an Instagram story, included a photo on which he wrote that the meat was “bought for a little over $10 [per pound and] sold [by Belcampo] for $47.99 [per pound] as ‘organic.’”

“They are lying to your face,” Reiner wrote as text over one of his videos. The staff, he said, had been encouraged to hide the labels of other farms to suggest the meat was being sourced from Belcampo’s own farm. Reiner declined to comment for this story.

After the release of Reiner’s video, Belcampo conducted its own investigation and reported: "Overall, externally sourced meats which did not meet Belcampo quality standards represented 6% of the total value of all meats procured from the beginning of 2020 to the end of May 2021.

The company offered to issue refunds to customers who believed they might have been affected by the mislabeling. In June, Belcampo said it would hire a full-time compliance officer to conduct quality and purchasing audits. The company also said it would train employees on sourcing practices and source from beyond the company farm — and only from approved partner farms — only when Belcampo’s own farm could not meet supply demands.

Four months later, Belcampo ceased to operate as a retailer.

According to a statement from CEO Garry Embleton, Belcampo has terminated retail and service operations, though the farm and processing facility are still operational, and it will investigate "a range of options," including sales of product without the name “Belcampo” attached.

Until Monday, Belcampo operated three restaurants in the Los Angeles area — one in Santa Monica, one in West Hollywood and a counter within downtown's Grand Central Market, plus two in Northern California.

A representative of Grand Central Market confirmed that Belcampo closed its butcher counter and burger operation within the historic food hall on Monday. As reported by Eater, the Santa Monica restaurant and butcher shop’s window marked its closure with a handwritten sign that reads, “CLOSED FOR BUSINESS, SORRY,” in red crayon.

An email to co-founder (and former public face of the organization) Anya Fernald, was not answered. According to a Belcampo representative, Fernald has not been active in the company’s operations for months, although she does hold a board seat.

Over the summer Fernald was one of Belcampo’s most apologetic voices after Reiner’s back-room video went viral. She called the mislabeling of products in Santa Monica “heartbreaking,” though she did not explain how it happened, adding that it affected only retail operations and not the company’s mail-order sales.

That was echoed in a public statement issued in June by the company detailing the findings of its investigation and next steps. The mislabeling, the statement said, had occurred only in its butcher shops and restaurants, not in its e-commerce shop or its supply to grocery stores.

“During the unprecedented disruptions of the Covid-19 global pandemic, our business experienced rapid and significant operational changes,” the public response said. “Limitations on indoor dining, supply chain disruptions, a rapid increase in demand for take-out and delivery, and staff furloughs or layoffs particularly impacted our Restaurant and Butcher Shop locations.”

This week, Belcampo’s CEO said the company is now focused on “supporting our retail and e-commerce employees throughout the transition.” But representatives for Belcampo would not elaborate on or clarify anything about the company’s future endeavors or the level or variety of support being offered to employees, other than the fact that it is “appropriate support.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts claw Dodgers back from brink, narrow Braves' NLCS lead to 2-1

    The Dodgers have life.

  • America isn't running out of everything just because of a supply-chain crisis. America is running out of everything because Americans are buying so much stuff.

    Claims that the US is running short on everything miss a key point. Record imports are part of the reason for the epic supply-chain congestion.

  • Spanish court throws out lawsuit against US treasure hunters

    A Spanish court has shelved a lawsuit against American treasure hunters that accused them of having destroyed an underwater archaeological site when they looted a sunken galleon for tons of precious coins over a decade ago. In 2007, the Florida-based Odyssey Marine Exploration scooped up over half a million silver and gold coins from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean when it discovered a sunken Spanish galleon. Spain disputed the company's claim to the treasure, which was worth an estimated $500 million.

  • Challenges abound as Tata draws up a flight plan for Air India

    Tata Sons' $2.4 billion purchase of debt-ridden, government-owned Air India will give the conglomerate immediate access to valuable flying rights and landing slots that will help it claw back market share from foreign rivals. But industry executives warn any success will be a long and complicated process that could cost it more than $1 billion and require fixing myriad problems, including its worn-out fleet, poor service and the lack of a charismatic leader. Air India, with its maharajah mascot, was once renowned for its lavishly decorated planes and stellar service championed by the airline's founder, JRD Tata, India's first commercial pilot.

  • 100 Million People Have This Basic Social Security Fact Wrong -- Do You?

    Almost 100 million people are making a huge mistake when it comes to retirement planning. A recent Nationwide Financial study found that around 40% of adults across America believe that Social Security benefits alone should be sufficient to live on. Future retirees anticipating they can rely solely on Social Security will likely be surprised to find out how low their benefits end up being once they start getting their checks.

  • Wow Your Job Interviewer by Asking These 10 Questions

    At the end of a job interview, it's likely your interviewer will ask you if you have any questions for them -- and if you don't ask anything, this could be seen as a sign of disinterest. It's...

  • Oil Prices Hit Multiyear Highs. The Industry Isn’t Reacting as History Expects

    Oil prices climbed to multiyear highs on Monday but there are no signs of the industry ramping up spending in response. Increased demand amid the global Covid recovery has contributed to rising oil prices. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed to $83.85 per barrel, their highest level since October 2014, while Brent crude oil futures touched three-year highs above $86 per barrel at one point on Monday.

  • 7 in 10 tech workers say they're considering quitting their job within the next year in a new survey

    Top reasons that tech workers may quit include limited career progression and the working hours, per the survey of 1,200 people.

  • Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter

    If concrete were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States.

  • Teairra Mari Silent Amid Contentious Court Battle With 50 Cent

    Things are so bad, even Mari's lawyer, Edward Ward, claims that she needs to cough up the dough she owes to 50.

  • 2 Innovative Growth Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million

    I love to hear the phrase "disruptive innovation." Technologies that fall into that category tend to change the world, and the companies that build those technologies often create substantial wealth for shareholders.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • Do You Lose Any Social Security Benefits If Your Ex Claims on Your Work Record?

    Spousal benefits could equal as much as 50% of the primary insured's benefit amount. Typically, it would make sense for your ex to do this only if you were the higher earner in the marriage and spousal benefits are higher than what the former partner would otherwise receive, or if your ex didn't work and pay into the system for long enough to be eligible for benefits. If your ex wants to claim spousal benefits, you don't get to opt out of this, and it has nothing to do with any divorce settlement that you may reach.

  • The Indian government is testing blockchain technology to streamline its logistics industry

    The Indian government has warmed up to the use of blockchain technology to streamline operations and services. On Oct. 15, the central board of indirect taxes and customs under the country’s finance ministry launched a pilot electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS) project based on blockchain technology. The test run is being carried out at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) of the Tughlakabad Import Commissionerate, which accounts for about 20% of the total tax revenues under Delhi Customs.

  • Russia Signals Europe Won’t Get Extra Gas Without Nord Stream 2

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is signaling that it won’t go out of its way to offer European consumers extra gas to ease the current energy crisis unless it gets something in return: regulatory approval to start shipments through the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’

  • Lehman Brothers May Still Cash In on Its Own Big Short From 2009

    (Bloomberg) -- Derivatives Lehman Brothers purchased to guard against defaults on the subprime-mortgage bonds that fueled the 2008 crisis could deliver a big pay-out more than 10 years after the bank’s collapse. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan

  • Amazon offers bonuses in aim to hire 150,000 seasonal workers

    Amazon (AMZN) aims to hire 150,000 seasonal employees ahead of the busiest time of year for retailers. The e-commerce giant is offering lucrative incentives to lure talent amid a supply chain crunch and tight labor market. The average salary for seasonal jobs start at $18 per hour along with sign-on bonuses up to $3,000.

  • For Britain's chicken farmers, Brexit and COVID brew a perfect storm

    When Nigel Upson checks the plucked chicken carcasses dangling from a rotating line at his poultry plant in England, he sees cash haemorrhaging out of his business from a collision of events that has distressed every part of the farm-to-fork supply chain. Like food manufacturers across Britain, Upson was hit this year by an exodus of eastern European workers who, deterred by Brexit paperwork, left en masse when COVID restrictions lifted, compounding his already soaring cost of feed and fuel. Such is the scale of the hit, he cut output by 10% and hiked wages by 11%, a rise that was immediately matched or bettered by neighbouring employers in the northeast of England.

  • A Florida restaurant chain says staff got bigger tips after it hired a $1,000-a-month robot to carry plates

    The Servi robot gives Sergio's Restaurant staff more time to serve and talk to customers, the owner and CEO told The NYT.

  • U.S. needs more mines to boost rare earths supply chain, Pentagon says

    The United States and ally nations should mine and process more rare earths to ensure adequate global supply of the strategic minerals for military and commercial uses, a U.S. Department of Defense official said on Tuesday. The remarks underscore the Pentagon's rising interest in public-private mining partnerships to counter China's status as the top global producer of rare earths, the 17 minerals used to make specialized magnets for weaponry and electric vehicles (EVs). "We know we cannot resolve our shared exposure to supply chain risk without a close partnership with industry," Danielle Miller of the Pentagon's Office of Industrial Policy told the Adamas Intelligence North American Critical Minerals Days conference.