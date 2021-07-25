South Abington police investigate two-vehicle crash

Jul. 24—Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in the 1100 block of Winola Road near Hillside Park.

The incident occurred Friday shortly after 6 p.m., when a Dodge Durango and a Chevy Cruze, both traveling west, collided in a sideswipe manner, said South Abington police Officer Leonard Harvey.

The Dodge rolled over and the driver was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center for treatment of unspecified injuries, Harvey said.

No further information was available, as the investigation is continuing, he said.

— JIM LOCKWOOD