South Abington police investigate vandalism at elementary school

Jul. 5—South Abington Twp. police are asking for assistance from the public as they investigate vandalism at the Newton-Ransom Elementary School in Newton Twp.

The criminal trespass incident is believed to have happened sometime Friday night into Saturday morning, township Patrolman Tony Percival said Tuesday.

Unknown individuals entered the elementary school at 1549 Newton Ransom Blvd. by going through windows behind the building after ripping off the metal screens, Percival said.

The vandals removed a box of children's DVDs from a classroom and brought them outside, where they were thrown around a parking lot, he said.

Cables from some printers were also disconnected and thrown outside, he said.

"It looks like they just went in to do vandalism," Percival said. "We don't see anything that they took."

Police also discovered that stop signs on school property were pulled from the ground, which may be related, he said.

Percival said anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the South Abington Twp. police at 570-342-9111.

Members of the public can also email information to tips@southabingtonpa.gov or leave a message on the department's Facebook page.

