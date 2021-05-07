South Abington Twp. man facing assault of a minor charges

May 7—A South Abington Twp. man faces charges after investigators said he groped a minor over the summer.

Leo George Unruh, 76, 1105 Fairview Road, Apt/Suite 11, South Abington Twp., was charged with indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of a minor.

Unruh placed his hands on the thighs and butt of the minor and made various inappropriate comments between June and July of 2020, according to the county's Special Victim's Unit.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Unruh admitted to the inappropriate contact in an email detectives obtained, where he also stated he was going to a prayer group to confess what he had done, according to a criminal complaint. He told detectives on April 29 that the "allegations were accurate but taken out of context."

Unruh remains free on $50,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 17 at 11 a.m.

— KATHLEEN BOLUS