South Africa’s ANC Postpones Policy Conference Amid Coronavirus

(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has postponed all upcoming party conferences, including a key policy meeting that was scheduled for June, amid concerns about the coronavirus.

“All the conferences including the national general council have been postponed until further notice,” ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa told reporters in Pretoria.

At least 3,000 ANC members were expected to convene for the June meeting to review progress in implementing the party’s policies.

South Africa has declared a national state of disaster, instituted travel bans on people from countries worst affected by the coronavirus, shut schools and halted public gatherings of more than 100 people in a bid to contain the spread of the disease. The country has had 62 confirmed Covid-19 cases to date.

To contact the reporter on this story: Amogelang Mbatha in Johannesburg at ambatha@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Karl Maier at kmaier2@bloomberg.net, Mike Cohen, Chris Kay

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.