South Africa Approves Measures to Restrict Trade in Scrap Metal

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s cabinet approved a package of measures to restrict trade in scrap and semi-processed metals, a move aimed at combating theft and vandalism of public infrastructure.

Details will be released as soon as the necessary legal work has been finalized, the cabinet said in a statement on Friday.

Read more: Scrap-Metal Ban Proposed by S. Africa Gets EU Pushback, BD Says

