South Africa battles 'second pandemic' of rape and abuse

Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar posted a video Tuesday saying he took part in “no wrongdoing” after FBI agents last week conducted a search at the Texas Democrat's home, which was part of an investigation that relates to the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan, The Associated Press has learned. The FBI has served a raft of subpoenas in Washington, D.C. and in Texas and has also conducted interviews as part of the investigation, according to a person with direct knowledge of the probe who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. ABC News first reported that the investigation related to Azerbaijan.