South Africa bid to extradite wealthy Guptas from UAE fails

Atul Gupta (L), one of the brothers accused of having a corrupt relationship with former President Zuma (R)

South Africa's bid to have two brothers from the wealthy Gupta family extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has failed.

Atul and Rajesh Gupta are accused in South Africa of profiting from their close links with former President Jacob Zuma and exerting unfair influence.

The justice ministry said it had learnt with "shock and dismay" about the move.

The brothers, who deny any wrongdoing, fled after a judicial commission began probing a major corruption scandal.

The Indian-born Guptas were arrested in the UAE last June and extradition talks with South Africa began.

But a court in the UAE rejected the extradition application on a technicality, the TimesLive news site quotes South African Justice Minister Ronald Lamola as saying.

The decision was made in February but it was only communicated to South Africa on Thursday.

"The reasons provided for denying our request are inexplicable and fly in the face of the assurances given by Emirati authorities that our requests meet their requirements," Mr Lamola said, South Africa's Mail & Guardian reports.

The UAE court had ruled that as there were money-laundering offences allegedly committed in the UAE as well as South Africa then the UAE had jurisdiction to prosecute the Guptas, Reuters quotes the minister as saying.

Mr Lamola said his government would appeal against the decision.

In recent weeks there have been media reports that the brothers were no longer in custody and had been spotted in Switzerland.

The justice ministry could not confirm this or whether the brothers, who had been granted South African citizenship, had acquired passports from the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu.

Many of the most serious corruption allegations levelled against the brothers focus on their relationship with Mr Zuma, who was president of South Africa from 2009 until he was forced to step down amid a storm of corruption allegations nine years later.

The Gupta family is accused of using their close links with Mr Zuma to wield enormous political power across all levels of South African government - winning business contracts, influencing high-profile government appointments and misappropriating state funds.

Story continues

Mr Zuma, along with the Guptas, denies the allegations.

South Africa negotiated an extradition treaty with the UAE in 2021, three years after the brothers fled the country.

More about the Guptas in South Africa: