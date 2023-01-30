South Africa birthday party shooting: Eight killed in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape

Top security officials are expected to visit the house where the shooting took place

Eight people have been killed and four others injured during a mass shooting at a birthday party in Gqeberha city in South Africa's Eastern Cape Province.

Two unidentified gunmen "randomly shot at guests" who were dancing and mingling at a house party in Kwazakhle township, police say.

No arrests have been made but a manhunt is under way.

Those killed and injured have not been identified but police said the owner of the attacked house was among them.

"These victims were killed by criminals, and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for [this] callous and cold-blooded attack on these unsuspecting victims," said Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene about Sunday afternoon's attack.

The police minister and the national police commissioner are expected to visit Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Monday.

South Africa has one of the highest gun crime rates in the world but random mass shootings are uncommon.

Last year, the country saw a string of shootings in separate taverns which left more than 20 people dead. Those shootings are still under investigation.